Saint Lucia Records 39 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday June 22, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 39 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday June 21, 2022 from a total of 180 samples of which 165 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 15 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on June 20, 2022 and June 21, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 21.7% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26,855.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 26 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 121. Currently, there are eight positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 54, 247 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 304 are partially vaccinated and 7, 578 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Thursday June 23, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –