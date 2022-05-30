Saint Lucia Records 38 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Monday May 30, 2022 confirms a total of 38 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday May 29, 2022 from a total of 114 samples of which 100 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 14 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples were collected on May 28, 2022 and May 29, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 33.3% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 25, 721.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 93 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 683. Currently, there are twenty four positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill and one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 53, 974 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 337 are partially vaccinated and 7, 470 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place Tuesday May 31, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published

COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

