Saint Lucia Records 37 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Monday August 15, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received a report of a total of 37 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed from Friday August 12, 2022 to Sunday August 14, 2022.

This is from a total of 232 samples, of which 207 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 25 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 10, 2022 to August 13, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 15.9% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 379.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 39 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 106. Currently, there are six positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 54, 671 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 209 are partially vaccinated and 7, 758 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –