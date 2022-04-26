Saint Lucia Records 36 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Tuesday April 26, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 36 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday April 25, 2022 from a total of 210 samples of which 188 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 22 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from April 23, 2022 to April 25, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 17.1% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 321.

Today, the Ministry of Health has no recoveries of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 to report. The number of active cases in country to date is 183. Currently, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 491 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 331 are partially vaccinated and 7, 232 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will take place tomorrow Wednesday April 27, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

