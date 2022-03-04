Saint Lucia Records 34 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday March 4, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 34 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday March 3, 2022 from a total of 250 samples of which 194 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 56 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 2, 2022 and March 3, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 13.6% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 767.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 15 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 106. Currently, there are 6 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and two of them are critically ill.

To date, a total of 52, 387 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 661 are partially vaccinated and 6, 772 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday March 5, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12 noon. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

