Saint Lucia Records 33 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Friday April 29, 2022 confirms a total of 33 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday April 28, 2022 from a total of 188 samples of which 171 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 17 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples were collected from April 26, 2022 to April 28, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 17.6% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 394. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 13 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 206.

Currently, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 537 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 340 are partially vaccinated and 7, 253 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday April 30, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image

