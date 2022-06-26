Saint Lucia Records 33 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Sunday June 26, 2022 received

confirmation of a total of 33 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday June 25, 2022 from a total of 228 samples of which 211 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 17 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on June 24, 2022 and June 25, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 14.5% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 970.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 35 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 132. Currently, there are nine positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 283 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 300 are partially vaccinated and 7, 598 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday June 27, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

