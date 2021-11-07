Saint Lucia Records 32 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Sunday, November 7, 2021 confirms a total of thirty-two (32) new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 274 samples, which were collected between November 4 and November 6, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 11.68% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in-country to date to 12,737.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 7 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in-country to 345. Currently, one (1) individual is in a critical state and four (4) others are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 43,141 Saint Lucians have been fully vaccinated. Another 9092 are partially vaccinated and 661 have received their booster shot.

Vaccinations will resume on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital Grounds. Vaccinations are scheduled for distribution at all sites from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available.

