Saint Lucia Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Wednesday March 9, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 3 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday March 8, 2022 from a total of 143 samples of which 124 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 19 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 7, 2022 and March 8, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 2.10% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 811.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 21 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 42. Currently, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, one of them is critically ill and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 539 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 619 are partially vaccinated and 6, 854 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday March 10, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

