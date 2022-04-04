Saint Lucia Records 3 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday April 4, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 3 new cases of COVID-19. These samples were processed on Sunday April 3, 2022 from a total of 56 samples of which 43 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 13 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on April 2, 2022 and April 3, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 5.4% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 968.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 1 individual diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 14. Currently, there are 4 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 237 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 359 are partially vaccinated and 7, 098 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Tuesday April 5, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

