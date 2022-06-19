Saint Lucia Records 29 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Late Saturday June 18, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received

confirmation of a total of 29 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday June 17, 2022 from a total of 204 samples of which 185 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 19 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 14, 2022 to June 17, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 14.2% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 751.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 66 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 265. Currently, there are nine positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 54, 169 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 330 are partially vaccinated and 7, 564 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday June 20, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image

