Saint Lucia Records 281 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- Today Sunday January 16, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 281 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday January 15, 2022 from a total of 767 samples of which 627 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 140 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 14, 2022 and January 15, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 36.64% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 17, 531.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 65 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 3, 280.

Currently, there are 22 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital,

of which one of these active cases is in critical care and one of them is severely ill.

The Ministry of Health notes that despite the current increase in COVID-19 cases, there

has not been an increase in hospitalization or death at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 50, 528 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 085 are

partially vaccinated and 5, 522 have received their booster shot.

Tomorrow Monday January 17, 2022 vaccination will take place at the Vigie Sports

Complex and the Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

