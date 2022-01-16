Saint Lucia Records 281 New Cases Of COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Saturday January 15, 2022 received confirmation of a total of 281 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday January 14, 2022 from a total of 746 samples of which 633 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 113 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 13, 2022 and January 14, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 37.67% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to

date to 17, 250.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 84 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 3, 064.

Currently, there are 21 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital,

of which one of these active cases is in critical care and two of them are severely ill.

The Ministry of Health notes that despite the current increase in COVID-19 cases, there

has not been an increase in hospitalization or death at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 50, 528 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 085 are

partially vaccinated and 5, 522 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday January 17, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the

Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates

to the public as new information becomes available.

