Saint Lucia Records 28 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

On Monday, June 6, 2022, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs confirmed 28 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed the previous day.

Ninety-two samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and six from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

The samples were collected from June 3, 2022, to June 5, 2022.

The Ministry of Health said the new infections bring the total number of cases diagnosed locally to 26 234.

Health officials also received confirmation that 117 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 had recovered, bringing active cases to date to 531.

Currently, there are twenty-six positive cases of COVID-19 at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two are severely ill, and two are critically ill.

In addition, 54 044 individuals have been fully vaccinated, while another 5 331 are partially vaccinated, and 7 501 have received their booster shot.

