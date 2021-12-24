Saint Lucia Records 27 New COVID-19 Cases

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Friday December 24, 2021 confirms a total of 27 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday December 23, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 275 samples, which were collected from December 21, 2021 to December 23, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 9.82% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 275.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 16 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 146.

Currently, there are 13 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and three of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 48, 999 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 574 are partially vaccinated and 3, 034 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Tuesday December 28, 2021 at the Gros-Islet HR Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and People’s Discount (Victoria Street,Castries) from 9am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

