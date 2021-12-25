Saint Lucia Records 27 New COVID-19 Cases

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Saturday December 25, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 27 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Friday December 24, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 270 samples, which were collected from December 21, 2021 to December 24, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 10% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 302.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 5 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 168. Currently, there are 13 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of these active cases are in critical care and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 067 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 529 are partially vaccinated and 3, 062 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Tuesday December 28, 2021 at the Gros-Islet HR Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount (Victoria Street, Castries) from 9am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

