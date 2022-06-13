Saint Lucia Records 26 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Sunday June 12, 2022 The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirmed 26 new cases of COVID-19.

The samples were processed on Saturday June 11, 2022 from a total of 117 samples of which 105 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 12 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 9, 2022 to June 11, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 22.2% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 564.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 122 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 400. Currently, there are twelve positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two are critically ill.

To date, a total of 54, 102 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 349 are partially vaccinated and 7, 552 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume Monday June 13, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs/SLT. Headline photo: Stock image.

