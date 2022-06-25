Saint Lucia Records 26 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Saturday June 25, 2022 received

confirmation of a total of 26 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday June 24, 2022 from a total of 126 samples of which 108 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 18 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 22, 2022 to June 24, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 20.6% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 937. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 20 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

– Advertisement –

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 134. Currently, there are nine positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 267 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 305 are partially vaccinated and 7, 584 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday June 27, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –