Saint Lucia Records 26 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday June 24, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 26 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday June 23, 2022 from a total of 111 samples of which 96 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 15 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 21, 2022 to June 23, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 23.4% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 911.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 25 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 128. Currently, there are ten positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 54, 255 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 305 are partially vaccinated and 7, 582 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday June 25, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12 noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –