Saint Lucia Records 258 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– Today Wednesday January 5, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 258 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday January 4, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 717 samples, which were collected from January 2, 2022 to January 5, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 35.98% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 14, 232.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 41 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 629. Currently, there are 20 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and six of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 630 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 293 are partially vaccinated and 3, 522 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Thursday January 6, 2022 at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall and the Monchy Wellness Centre from 9am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

