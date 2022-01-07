Saint Lucia Records 240 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Friday January 7, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 240 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday January 6, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 620 samples, which were collected on January 5, 2022 and January 6, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 38.71% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 14, 654.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 21 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 992. Currently, there are 21 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of these active cases are in critical care and seven of them are severely ill.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 49, 816 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 231 are partially vaccinated and 4, 619 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre from 9am to 2 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –