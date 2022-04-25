Saint Lucia Records 24 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday April 25, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 24 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday April 24, 2022 from a total of 98 samples of which 87 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 11 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from April 22, 2022 to April 24, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 24.5% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 285. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 21 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 147. Currently, there are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 461 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 345 are partially vaccinated and 7, 227 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Tuesday April 26, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs.

