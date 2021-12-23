Saint Lucia Records 23 New COVID-19 Cases

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Thursday December 23, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 23 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 408 samples, which were collected from December 20, 2021 to December 22, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 5.64% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 248.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 12 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 135. Currently, there are 15 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 48, 912 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 601 are partially vaccinated and 3, 030 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday December 24, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros- Islet HR Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) and St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Sunny Acres) from 9am to 12:30 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

