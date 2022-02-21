Saint Lucia Records 23 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Today Monday February 21, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 23 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday February 20, 2022 from a total of 189 samples of which 156 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 36 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 18, 2022 to February 20, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 12.17% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 568.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 197 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 840. Currently, there are 24 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill and one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 111 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 719 are partially vaccinated and 6, 668 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Wednesday February 23, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and the Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –