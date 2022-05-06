Saint Lucia Records 23 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday May 6, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 23 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday May 5, 2022 from a total of 116 samples of which 100 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 16 samples from the

Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 4, 2022 and May 5, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 19.8% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 635.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 36 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 249.

Currently, there are nine positive cases of COVID- 19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 598 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 335 are partially vaccinated and 7, 288 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Saturday May 7, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

