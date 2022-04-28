Saint Lucia Records 23 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Thursday April 28, 2022confirms a total of 23 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday April 27, 2022 from a total of 107 samples of which 95 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 12 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from April 25, 2022 to April 27, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 21.5% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 361.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 20 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 186. Currently, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 522 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 332 are partially vaccinated and 7, 249 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Friday April 29, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image

