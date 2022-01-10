Saint Lucia Records 227 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Sunday January 9, 2022 received confirmation of a total of 227 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday January 8, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 665 samples, which were collected from January 6, 2022 to January 8, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 34.14% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 15, 101.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 47 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 370. Currently, there are 22 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and four of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 50, 063 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 152 are partially vaccinated and 4, 921 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination takes place today Monday January 10, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –