Saint Lucia Records 225 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- Today Wednesday January 26, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 225 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday January 25, 2022 from a total of 572 samples of which 524 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 58 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 24, 2022 and January 25, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 39.34% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 20, 192.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 339 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 4, 073. Currently, there are 47 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which five of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 51, 027 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 004 are partially vaccinated and 5, 990 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday January 27, 2022 at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall and the Monchy Wellness Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

