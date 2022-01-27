Saint Lucia Records 225 New Cases Of COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Thursday January 27, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 225 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday January 26, 2022 from a total of 629 samples of which 568 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 61 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 25, 2022 and January 26, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 35.77% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 20, 417.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 89 individuals diagnosed with COVID- 19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 4, 209. Currently, there are

48 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of them

are severely ill.

To date, a total of 51, 099 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 971 are

partially vaccinated and 6, 036 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday January 28, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros-Islet HR Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) and the St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Sunny Acres) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to

the public as new information becomes available. For more information please contact the Of ice of the

– Advertisement –