Saint Lucia Records 220 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Saturday January 8, 2022 received confirmation of a total of 220 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday January 7, 2022 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 734 samples, which were collected from January 5, 2022 to January 7, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 29.97% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 14, 874.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 22 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 190.

Currently, there are 22 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of these active cases are in critical care and four of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 49, 975 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 175 are partially vaccinated and 4, 836 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday January 10, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

