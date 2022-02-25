Saint Lucia Records 22 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today, Friday, February 25, 2022, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 22 new cases of COVID-19. These samples were processed on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from a total of 269 samples, of which 187 were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 82 were from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 22, 2022 to February 24, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 8.17% of all the samples processed on that date. These newly confirmed cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 649.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 91 individuals diagnosed with COVID. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 305. Currently, there are 18 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital. Two of them are critically ill, while two others are severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 177 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5698 are partially vaccinated and 6696 have received their booster shot.

Vaccinations will resume tomorrow, Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Vigie Sports Complex, and the Vieux Fort Wellness Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.