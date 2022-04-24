Saint Lucia Records 22 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Sunday April 24, 2022 confirms a total of 22 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday April 23, 2022 from a total of 143 samples of which 108 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 35 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on April 22, 2022 and April 23, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 15.4% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 261.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 8 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 144. Currently, there are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 53, 461 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 345 are partially vaccinated and 7, 227 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Monday April 25, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –