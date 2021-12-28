Saint Lucia Records 20 New Delta Variant Cases, As CMO Warns Of Omicron Risk – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia has recorded twenty new cases of the Delta Variant comprising 14 locals and six visitors.

On Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George said that notification came from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA).

She disclosed that most local cases are from Anse La Raye and Dennery.

And Belmar-George said the total number of 20 new Delta Variant cases comprises 13 females and seven males ranging in age from three months to 77 years.

With the latest confirmations, Saint Lucia has now recorded 71 cases of the Delta Variant in addition to 54 cases of the Alpha Variant.

Local authorities are concerned about the impact of a fifth COVID-19 wave and Belmar-George asserted that Saint Lucia is at high risk for Omicron.

The CMO revealed that as of December 26, 2021, Saint Lucia had diagnosed 13,319 COVID-19 cases with 204 active cases presently.

She pointed out that the daily infection rate for the last seven days was 11.6 per 100,000 population per day, with a 7% testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 1.9.

“We have noted a total of 292 COVID-19 deaths. We have 18 positive cases admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, two cases are critically ill, and two are severely ill,” the CMO said.

In addition, she noted increases in most of the public health indicators over the last seven days.

“The transmission rate, test positivity rate, increased active cases, and the epidemiological wave depict the upward trajectory of the start of the 5th wave,” Belmar-George observed.

“December is our highest risk month for COVID-19 transmission. We understand the COVID-19 fatigue experienced by the population at this time and the nature of the festive season. However, it is imperative at this point that we reduce the level of social activities and ensure compliance to all the public health measures. Health and safety must be our priority,” the CMO said.

