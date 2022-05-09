Saint Lucia Records 20 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Monday May 9, 2022 received

confirmation of a total of 20 new cases of COVID-19. These samples were processed on Sunday May 8, 2022 from a total of 61 samples of which 43 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 18 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 7, 2022 and May 8, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 32.8% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 798.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 33 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

– Advertisement –

The number of active cases in country to date is 368. Currently, there are ten positive cases of COVID- 19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 670 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 320 are partially vaccinated and 7, 301 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Tuesday May 10, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image

– Advertisement –