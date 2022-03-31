Saint Lucia Records 2 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday March 31, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 2 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday March 30, 2022 from a total of 123 samples of which 98 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 25 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 29, 2022 and March 30, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 1.6% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 955.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 3 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 21. Currently, there are 2 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 172 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 376 are partially vaccinated and 7, 069 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday April 1, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

