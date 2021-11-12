Saint Lucia Records 19 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:– Today Friday November 12, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 19 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday November 11, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 275 samples, which were collected on November 10, 2021 and November 11, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 6.91% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date

to 12, 827.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 35 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 259. Currently, three of these active cases are in critical state and three of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 43, 620 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 943 are partially vaccinated and 783 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre from 9am to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

