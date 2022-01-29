Saint Lucia Records 189 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Friday January 28, 2022 received confirmation of a total of 189 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday January 27, 2022 from a total of 591 samples of which 486 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 105 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 26, 2022 and January 27, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 31.98% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 20, 606.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 235 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 4, 163. Currently, there are 49 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 51, 131 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 957 are partially vaccinated and 6, 100 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday January 31, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the

Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

