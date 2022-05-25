Saint Lucia Records 183 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday May 25, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 183 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday May 24, 2022 from a total of 484 samples of which 463 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 21 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 23, 2022 and May 24, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 37.8% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 25, 315.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 69 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 825. Currently, there are twenty four positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 902 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 340 are partially vaccinated and 7, 436 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place Thursday May 26, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs.

