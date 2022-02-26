Saint Lucia Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Saturday February 26, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 18 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday February 25, 2022 from a total of 421 samples of which 275 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 146 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 23, 2022 to February 25, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 4.28% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 667.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 112 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 211. Currently, there are 15 positive cases of COVID -19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and two of them are critically ill and two are severely ill.

To date, a total of 52,225 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 686 are partially vaccinated and 6, 715 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday February 28, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Soufriere Hospital and all Wellness Centres around the island from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –