Saint Lucia Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Tuesday March 1, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 18 new cases of COVID-19. These samples were processed on Monday February 28, 2022 from a total of 274 samples of which 214 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 60 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 26, 2022 to February 28, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 6.57% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 712.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 66 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 102.

Currently, there are 14 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and two of them are critically ill and two are severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 310 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 667 are partially vaccinated and 6, 736 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Wednesday March 2, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

