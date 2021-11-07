Saint Lucia Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases

On Saturday, Saint Lucia confirmed 17 new COVID-19 cases from 284 samples processed the previous day at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs announced the new cases in a press release on Sunday morning, which disclosed that officials collected the samples between November 4 and November 5, 2021.

“This number of positive cases makes up 5.9% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in-country to date to 12705,” Sunday’s release noted.

It also announced confirmation of the recovery of two COVID-19 patients bringing the number of active cases here to 322.

The Ministry reported that one individual is currently in a critical state, and five others are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, 43,016 Saint Lucians have been fully vaccinated, while another 9,098 are partially vaccinated, and 616 have received their booster shot.

Vaccinations will resume on Monday, November 8, 2021, between 9 am and 4 pm.

