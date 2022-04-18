Saint Lucia Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Sunday April 17, 2022 received

confirmation of a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Saturday April 16, 2022 from a total of 202 samples of which 172 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 30 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from April 14, 2022 to April 16, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 8.4% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 111.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 7 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 70. Currently, there are 9 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 53, 406 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 362 are partially vaccinated and 7, 201 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –