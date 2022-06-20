Saint Lucia Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Monday June 20, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Sunday June 19, 2022 from a total of 100 samples of which 95 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 5 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from June 17, 2022 to June 19, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 17% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 780.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 77 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 157. Currently, there are five positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 54, 180 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 332 are partially vaccinated and 7, 566 have received their booster shot. Vaccination will take place tomorrow Tuesday June 21, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

– Advertisement –