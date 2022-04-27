Saint Lucia Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday April 27, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday April 26, 2022 from a total of 115 samples of which 94 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 21 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on April 25, 2022 and April 26, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 14.8% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 338.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 17 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 183. Currently, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 53, 500 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 335 are partially vaccinated and 7, 235 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Thursday April 28, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image

– Advertisement –