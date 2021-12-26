Saint Lucia Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- Today Sunday December 26, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Saturday December 25, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 259 samples, which were collected from December 23, 2021 to December 25, 2021. This number of positive cases makes up 6.56% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 319. Confirmation was also received of the recovery