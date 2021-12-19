Saint Lucia Records 17 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:– Today Sunday December 19, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 17 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Saturday December 18, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 352 samples, which were collected from December 16, 2021 to December 18, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 4.83% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 166.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 4 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 88. Currently, there are 7 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 48, 610 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 6, 814 are partially vaccinated and 2, 813 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday December 20, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Headline photo: Internet image

