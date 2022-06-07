Saint Lucia Records 16 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Tuesday June 7, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 16 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday June 6, 2022 from a total of 78 samples of which 64 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 14 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on June 5, 2022 and June 6, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 20.5% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 250. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 55 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

– Advertisement –

The number of active cases in country to date is 492. Currently, there are eighteen positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of them is critically ill and two are severely ill.

To date, a total of 54, 044 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 331 are partially vaccinated and 7, 501 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday June 8, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm. The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –