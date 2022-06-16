Saint Lucia Records 16 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Thursday June 16, 2022 confirms a total of 16 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday June 15, 2022 from a total of 109 samples of which 95 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 14 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples were collected on June 14, 2022 and June 15, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 14.7% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 26, 704.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 28 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 300. Currently, there are eleven positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is critically ill.

To date, a total of 54, 142 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 344 are partially vaccinated and 7, 561 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday June 17, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image

