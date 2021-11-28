Saint Lucia Records 16 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs late Saturday November 27, 2021 received confirmation of a total of 16 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Friday November 26, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultants Ltd from a total of 404 samples, which were collected on November 26, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 3.96% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 970.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 9 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 125. Currently, three of the active cases are in critical care and four of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 46, 144 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 076 are partially vaccinated and 1, 555 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday, November 27, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital Grounds from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

