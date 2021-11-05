Saint Lucia Records 15 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Friday, November 5, 2021 confirms a total of fifteen (15) new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 187 samples, which were collected between November 3 and November 4, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 8% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in-country to date to 12,688.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 24 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in-country to 307. Currently, one (1) individual is in a critical state and three (3) others are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 42,622 Saint Lucians have been fully vaccinated. Another 9242 are partially vaccinated and 509 have received their booster shot.

Vaccinations will resume on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros

Islet H.R. Centre, CSA Centre in Sans Souci, La Fargue Wellness Centre, Vieux Fort Wellness Centre, Jon Odlum Secondary School, and the La Resource Constituency Council.

Vaccinations are scheduled for distribution at all sites from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

